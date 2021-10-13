You are safe here, Lusaka, Wetang’ula tell communities living in Bungoma

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula (left) and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the funeral of businessman Allan Waihumbi Njuguna, popularly known as Mwireri, in  Musikoma village, Bungoma on October 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka have assured people from various communities living in Bungoma County of their safety and peace ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

