Moses Wetang’ula dismisses calls by Ford-Kenya party 'rebels' for NDC

Moses Wetang'ula

Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula addresses the press at his Kanduyi home on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The wrangles in Ford Kenya took a different twist on Sunday after party leader Moses Wetang'ula dismissed calls by a section of leaders for a National Delegates Conference.

