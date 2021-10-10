Moses Wetang’ula dismisses calls by Ford-Kenya party 'rebels' for NDC

The wrangles in Ford Kenya took a different twist on Sunday after party leader Moses Wetang'ula dismissed calls by a section of leaders for a National Delegates Conference.

In a notice in the dailies, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu had called for an NDC on November 6.

The party has been embroiled in leadership wrangles after a section of its leaders led by Dr Simiyu, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati staged a coup in May last year to oust Mr Wetang'ula.

Mr Wetang’ula moved to court to stop the process.

Addressing the press at his Kanduyi home in Bungoma on Sunday, the Ford-Kenya leader said Dr Simiyu does not have the mandate to transact any business on behalf of the party.

"We have again seen Dr Simiyu and his group engaging in unlawful provocation against the party leadership that we shall not stomach," he said.

He said that Ford-Kenya is a party of rules, order, democracy and respects court orders and the rule of law.

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula dismisses calls to have party NDC on November 6

He said that Dr Simiyu was suspended as the party secretary-general after he staged a failed coup last year and he cannot transact any business on behalf of the party. Mr Wetangula said that Ford- Kenya secretary-general is Ms Millicent Abudho.

The Bungoma Senator said that he had seen on social media a notice issued by Dr Simiyu calling for an NDC.

"I want to tell our party members that there will be no NDC called by Eseli since he has no capacity to do so," he said.

He said that the party's NDC will be called soon by Ms Abudho on a date to be communicated to members. He warned those who were sponsoring division in the party that their days are numbered.

"We know (Dr) Simiyu is being used by some individuals to destabilise Ford-Kenya and let me tell them that they won't succeed," he said.

He said that Ford-Kenya is the second oldest party in the country that supports multi-partisan and order.

"As we speak now Eseli is in Kakamega attending a meeting called by another party where he is telling residents to register as voters, let him do so in Tongaren and stop dancing to the tune of detractors,” Mr Wetang’ula said adding that Ford-Kenya is in safe hands and it shall not be shaken.

"We shall have an NDC soon and elect new office bearers at national level and have Ford Kenya party continuing to play a central role in Kenyan politics, "he said

He also asked residents of western to register as voters.

"I want to call upon our leaders both elected and appointed, to encourage our people to enlist as voters," he said.