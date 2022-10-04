Governor Lusaka sends four on compulsory leave over graft

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has sent four chief officers on compulsory leave for allegedly engaging in graft.

The officials were hired by former governor Wycliffe Wangamati and are presumed to be his close allies.

“My administration will not condone graft and misappropriation of public funds meant for development purposes,” Mr Lusaka said.

Mr Lusaka, who defeated Mr Wangamati in the August 9 elections, is yet to name his cabinet.

Those sent on compulsory leave were Patrick Wandili (Urban Planning), who also acted in Health and Sanitation; Maurice Marango (Energy), who also acted in Roads and Public Works; Rose Murunga (Vocational Training), who also handled Education; and Abidan Kapchanga (Industrialisation) and acting in Public Service and Management.

Mr Isaac Aruput will be the acting chief officer for Health and Sanitation, while Moses Sichei will be in charge of Roads and Public Works, and George Kombo will be acting chief officer for Education and Vocational Training. Mr Kombo will also handle the Physical and Urban Planning docket.

Mr Stephen Makhanu will be the acting chief officer for Public Service Management, while Denson Barasa will be the acting chief officer for Energy.