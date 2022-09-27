Lusaka starts work with prayers at county headquarters

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka on Monday hosted prayers at the county government headquarters before he reported to his office for the first time since his inauguration.

The prayers were conducted by Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop George Mechumo and attended by county staff and some Bungoma residents.

Mr Lusaka said he had not stepped in the county offices since he became Speaker of the Senate.

But he said he has started implementing his campaign promises.

“I stayed away to give my friend and former governor, Mr Wycliffe Wangamati, time to serve and deliver what he promised," Mr Lusaka said.

Acknowledge Wangamati

Mr Lusaka lauded Mr Wangamati for his accomplishments as governor.

He promised to complete his predecessor’s projects.

“Politics is over. I am now back home to start working and driving Bungoma to the next level. I have my able deputy, Pastor Jenifer Mbatiany, who will help me deliver,” he added.

Religious leaders conduct prayers at Bungoma county headquarters on Monday September 26, 2022. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Mr Lusaka said he had forgiven those who campaigned against him and he was ready to work with everybody to take Bungoma to the next level. He pledged to work with directors and chief officers who worked in Mr Wangamati's administration and asked them to cooperate and deliver.

“Let the past be the past. I will not hold any grudge [against] my opponents. I will work with them to ensure that I deliver what I promised,” he added.

Agriculture

He said he was appointed chairman of the agriculture committee of the Council of Governors, promising to use the opportunity to boost the sector in Bungoma.

“I am glad that the President has started rolling out the subsidies on fertilisers to counties,” he said.

He also cautioned Bungoma residents against what he called ‘cheap propaganda’ concerning employment opportunities in the county government, saying his administration will give jobs to those who deserve them and not cronies.