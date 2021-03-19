Dilapidated Bungoma school facing risk of closure 

Mapera Primary School

Pupils of Mapera Primary School in Bungoma County learning under a tree on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Brain Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The school's administration said they are in dire need of funds to improve the dilapidated infrastructure.
  • Some of the learners are forced to relieve themselves at the school's fence, posing serious health risks.

A primary school in Tongaren constituency in Bungoma County risks closure due to its poor infrastructure.

