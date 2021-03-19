Bungoma, Busia to benefit from rural roads network project

Youths construct a road in Kiboch village, Kanduyi Constituency in Bungoma County.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

  • The project is currently being implemented by Community Road Empowerment (CORE).
  • Project targets vulnerable communities currently in need of access road improvement.

The government of Japan, through UNDP, has embarked on a Sh21million accessible rural roads network project in Bungoma and Busia Counties. 

