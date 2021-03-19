Bungoma, Busia to benefit from rural roads network project

The government of Japan, through UNDP, has embarked on a Sh21million accessible rural roads network project in Bungoma and Busia Counties.

The project titled ‘Stabilization and Recovery of Communities Affected by Violent Extremism, Conflict and Disasters in Kenya’ is currently being implemented by Community Road Empowerment (CORE).

The site manager, Amos Biwott, on Friday told journalists who visited the projects site at Kibochi village in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County, where a two-kilometer road is being constructed, that the project aims to support communities affected by disasters.

"Under this project, UNDP has incorporated other stakeholders such as National Drought Management Agency (NDMA), National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), National Steering Committee (NSC), Toyota Kenya Foundation and Community Road Empowerment," said Mr Biwott.

Mr Biwott said that the project will create jobs for hundreds of youths who have been greatly affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Youths construct a road in Kiboch village, Kanduyi Constituency in Bungoma County. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Youth empowerment

"The project will transfer knowledge and skills on Do-nou technology, thus empowering the youth to be self-reliant through opening accessible rural roads network," Mr Biwott said.

He explained that Do-nou is a Japanese word meaning wrapping soil in a gunny bag.

"The bags opening are properly secured with a string and laid systematic manner along the road, compacted and covered with a surface wearing course of gravel," he said.

Mr Biwott said that the project targets vulnerable communities currently in need of access road improvement in both Busia and Bungoma Counties due to flooding and other natural disasters.