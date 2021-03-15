Don't walk alone in State House bid, Wetang’ula tells Mukhisa Kituyi

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has asked 2022 presidential aspirant, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, to join hands with him and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi in their quest for State House.

The Bungoma senator said this while addressing mourners on Saturday in Matili, Kimilili Constituency during the burial of Robert Watangwa.

The late Watangwa was Dr Kituyi's uncle and was a seasoned political analyst.

Dr Kituyi, whose homecoming tour in Bungoma a week ago that was aimed at getting the community's blessings for his presidential bid, was marred with hostility.

He is the fourth person from the 'Mulembe Nation' to declare interest in the State House job.

Others are Mr Wetang'ula, Mr Mudavadi and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Bumpy journey

“You cannot just come from nowhere and begin running a tough race alone; you can't make it. The journey is very bumpy and full of potholes. You need your brothers and friends by your side,” Mr Wetang’ula told Dr Kituyi.

The Ford Kenya party boss said that it is the high time that the Luhya community produces the country's fifth president.

“I recently sat with President Uhuru Kenyatta and he confirmed his sentiments that he made during the burial of Musalia's mother in Vihiga that it is the high time another community ruled this country apart from Kikuyus and Kalenjins,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said that Mr Kenyatta told him that Luhyas have a huge numerical strength and can easily produce the next president but their disunity and selfish interests have always dimmed the dream.

“I and Musalia have decided to come together and unite our community and I want to extend an olive branch to my brother Kituyi to come join us and make this dream of taking Luhyas to State House a reality come the next polls,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said that he has no issue with the many 2022 presidential aspirants from Luhyaland, adding that whoever will emerge the most powerful and with what it takes, should be supported.

“If our people will convince me that Mukhisa has what it takes, I will gladly support his bid. If they convince us that Musalia is the best I will support him and if both are convinced that yours truly has what it takes let them stand behind me,” he said.

The senator noted that the recent victories by ANC and Ford Kenya in Matungu and Kabuchai were a clear indication that the region is firmly united behind him and Mr Mudavadi.

“Our community which has over 11 million votes has for long been made a laughing stock by neighbours and friends whom we welcome to dine with us and that must come to an end,” he said.

The Bungoma senator said that what irks him most are sentiments from leaders from other communities who tell Luhyas that they must organise themselves or they be organised by other people.

Political unity

While responding to Mr Wetang’ula’s sentiments, Dr Kituyi said that his journey to the State House is unstoppable.

He dismissed the invitation by Mr Wetang’ula, saying that he has begun scouting for friends from across the country whom he will walk with.

“I do not agree with the invitation from my brother Wetang’ula to join him and Musalia since they are not the only leaders from our community,” he said.

“I have been reaching out to so many Luhya leaders both locally and nationally from across the political divide.

“I want my brothers to know that being the president of Kenya is not necessarily that you become a community kingpin since this country needs a person who cannot only lead Luhyas but Kenyans at large and also fix economic problems,” he added.

Speaking at the same function, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka urged Luhya leaders to unite if they are to take the community far politically.

Mr Lusaka said that some leaders from the community should sacrifice for others who have a high chance of taking the community far.