Don't walk alone in State House bid, Wetang’ula tells Mukhisa Kituyi

Moses Wetang'ula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula who has urged Dr Mukhisa Kituyi to join him and Mr Mudavadi in the quest for presidency in 2022.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has asked 2022 presidential aspirant, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, to join hands with him and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi in their quest for State House.

