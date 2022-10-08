Businessman Enock Makokha latest aspirant in Bungoma Senatorial race

The race for the vacant Bungoma senate seat continues to attract more aspirants with the by-election just two months away.

The latest entrant, in what is building up to into a crowded field, is businessman Mr Enock Makokha, better known as Captain.

Mr Makokha now joins at least five other aspirants who have announced their intention to succeed former senator Moses Wetang’ula.

Those eyeing the seat together with Mr Makokha are former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, Jacob Machacha Majembe, who is a former aide of former minister Fred Gumo, Bishop Harman Kasili who is the chairman of the Lake Region Economic Bloc private sector organisations, Mr Wetang’ula’s aide Mr Wafula Wakoli and Aggrey Mutuma Namisi.

The seat fell vacant after Mr Wetang'ula resigned as senator to contest for the position of National Assembly Speaker, a seat he now holds.

“I am here to affirm that I have set my eyes on the vacant Bungoma senate seat. I am more than ready to serve the people of Bungoma. I believe I am the most suitable person to fill the gap left by Mr Wetang’ula,” said Mr Makokha.

Date of the by-election

On Thursday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the by-election will be held on December 8, 2022.

The electoral body said political parties intending to participate in the by-election must submit names of persons contesting in party primaries and the date of such nominations on or before Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Set to vie as an independent candidate, Mr Makokha said top of his agenda is development in the Western Kenya county by ensuring he effectively plays his oversight role so that resources allocated to the county government are put to prudent use.

Calling himself the voice of the people, he has pledged to work with all leaders drawn from the nine constituencies in the county for the benefit of the constituents.

“I see myself as a fresh blood with a new agenda for Bungoma people. I want to work closely with the youth as well as see how education programmes are initiated in the county to help the needy population,” he said.

But it will not be a walk in the park for Mr Makokha as he will face a formidable field of experienced politicians and the tide of political affiliation.

Kenya Kwanza dominance

Speaker Wetang’ula is said to prefer his longest-serving personal assistant Mr Wakoli to take over from him.

Mr Mabonga, a former Bumula MP – is seeking President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance ticket to contest the seat.

Flamboyant businessman Lendrix Waswa has also declared that he will contest the seat if a by-election be called.

Mr Namisi vied for the Webuye East MP race on an ODM ticket but lost to Ford Kenya's Martin Wanyonyi Pepela.

He, however, says he has received blessings from elders and some residents from his Tachoni community to seek a truce with Mr Wetang’ula and consider ditching ODM for Ford Kenya and contest the seat.

Rev Kasili was one of the contestants floored by Mr Wetang’ula in the August 9 elections in a county that Kenya Kwanza dominated winning seven out of the nine MP seats as well as the top three positions of governor, woman rep and senator, and a majority of MCAs.