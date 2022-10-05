We’ll seek consensus for Bungoma Senate seat, says UDA

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has denied claims that it is trying to stop Ford Kenya from fielding a candidate in the Bungoma senatorial race.

However, the party’s chairman, Johnson Muthama, said there would be discussions at a later date aimed at reaching a consensus as the by-election approaches.

“Ford Kenya candidates are just for Ford Kenya affairs. Neither the party leader nor the chairman can say that there will be no candidate. Therefore, let them first go to the field. The way they are doing it is very good until we can discuss a joint candidate so that we can come up with one and then we campaign. At the moment, it is too early to start pushing someone out of the race,” said Mr Muthama.

The seat fell vacant after Moses Wetang’ula’s election as Speaker of the National Assembly. Almost 20 candidates are said to be campaigning to replace him in the yet-to-be-announced by-election.

Political parties

According to Mr Muthama, all candidates in the Kenya Kwanza coalition, including UDA and Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, will be allowed to campaign in Bungoma.

“We have Kenya Kwanza, which brings different parties together, and then we have independent political parties. Mwambu Mabongah is a member of UDA. Neither the party leader nor the chairman has the authority to say that so and so cannot be a candidate,” said Mr Muthama.

Three candidates are interested in the UDA ticket – former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabongah, Walter Mukinginyi, and Timothy Lukorito. Ford Kenya has attracted the interest of 10 aspirants, including Wafula Wakoli and Eric Nakhurenya. The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has fronted former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for the seat.

Mr Muthama recently met with Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama and Mount Elgon’s Fred Kapondi, as well as Mr Mabongah. Sources claimed it was to strategise on how UDA can deliver the seat.

Other sources claimed that Mr Wetang’ula had been prevailed upon to let UDA, President William Ruto’s party, to have the senate seat after being given the Speaker position.

Mr Wanyama recently said Ford Kenya should not field a candidate in the Senate election and instead support the UDA flagbearer.

The MP said Mr Wetang’ula should reciprocate UDA MPs’ support in the Speaker race by backing the party’s candidate.

“We mobilised 144 UDA MPs to vote for Wetang’ula. He should also support Mwambu as a sign of appreciation,” he said.

Ruling party

Observers say this is part of President Ruto's plan to have one monolithic ruling party, akin to the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) in its heyday. To this end, there is a push to have all leaders of the Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties who hold State positions wind up their parties.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has lent credence to the speculations, saying Kenya Kwanza will have only one party, UDA, and that those appointed to Cabinet positions will be expected to disband their parties.

"All those who have been appointed Cabinet secretaries will now fold up their parties so that we have one party, one government, and one coalition. (Moses) Kuria is already leading by example," said Mr Barasa.

However, Ann Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties, said party leaders can remain ordinary members of their respective outfits.

“Once you become a State officer, you have to resign as a party official. You can, however, still remain as a party member. You cannot serve as a State officer and at the same time hold a party position,” Ms Nderitu said in a previous interview.