Bungoma school closed indefinitely after fire razes dormitory

Khasoko Boys High School in Bumula constituency, Bungoma County was on Wednesday closed indefinitely after a dormitory was razed down.

The cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday evening is yet to be established.

No student was hurt in the fire that occurred when the students were having supper at the dining hall.

However, no property was salvaged in the dormitory that houses about 200 students.

Property belonging to students including uniforms, books, beddings and other items were destroyed by the fire.

A charred suitcase that was among property destroyed by fire in a dormitory at Khasoko Boys High School in Bumula constituency, Bungoma County on March 9, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Cause of fire

A student who did not want to be named said the fire might have been caused by some students who have been complaining about the schools’ 'poor' management.

The school’s principal, Mr Daniel Mwasombo, declined to speak to the media about the incident.

Education officials, led by County Director of Education, Philip Chirchir, assessed the damage and agreed together with the school board of management to send all the 930 students home.

They said that some of the students had been forced to spend the night in classroom while others shared bed with others following the fire.

The officials also said police have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Schools’ unrest

The incident is the second one to happen after students tried to set the dorm a blaze in January but their plans were thwarted by prefects.

One parent of a Form Four student in the school said parents are now uncertain of how the candidates will perform in the KCSE exams which are due to begin this month.

Cases of schools’ unrest that had hit the county at the beginning of the year have since gone down.