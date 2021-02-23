3 students arrested, warning issued after dorm fires in Kisii and Embu

Three students are in police custody over a fire that razed a dormitory at a school in South Mugirango, Kisii County, on Tuesday morning.

Students of Nyangweta Seventh Day Adventist Mixed High School were in class for their morning preps when the fire started at around 4.30am.

When the Nation arrived at the school, with a population of about 350 students, items including bedding, books, beds and personal effects were scattered all over the compound.

Etago Deputy Commissioner Jackson Olechuta said the fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory and spread quickly.

Teachers, workers and the general public put it out and managed to move some items from nearby classes and a dormitory to safety. No injuries were reported.

Appeal for calm

Regarding the arrest of the three pupils, Mr Olechuta said a full statement would be issued after investigations.

He appealed for calm, even as parents arrived in large numbers, seeking to know if their children were safe. They sought permission to go home with their children but education officials opposed this.

The County Director of Education, Mr Pius Ngoma, also promised a comprehensive report after investigations.

Arson was suspected but Mr Ngoma advised against speculation.

School principal Ms Mary Okemwa declined to comment on the matter.

Warning issued

In Embu County, another dormitory was on Tuesday set ablaze at St Joseph Gategi Girls' Secondary School at about 5.30am.

Police and county firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the fire but no property was salvaged. There were no injuries.

Mbeere South Sub-County police boss Gregory Mutiso said the teams responded as soon as they were alerted.

It is suspected that students burnt the dormitory so that they could be allowed to go home.

Mr Mutiso said investigations were launched and warned the learners, saying some of them may be arrested. The incident came barely two weeks after dormitories in three other schools in the region were set on fire.