80-year-old man burnt beyond recognition in house fire

Burnt house

The charred remains of a wheelchair and furniture belonging to an 80-year-old man who was burnt to death inside his house in Lwanda village in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cause of the fire that killed the elderly man remains unclearly.
  • The old man is said to have been alone inside the house when tragedy struck.

A sombre mood has engulfed Lwanda village in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County after a disabled elderly man was burnt to death inside his house on Tuesday morning.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.