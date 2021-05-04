Baringo teacher who threw baby into fire over paternity dispute arrested

Police have arrested a primary school headteacher suspected of throwing his five-month-old infant into a fire in Ng’aratuko, Baringo North Sub-County in an attempt to kill him, following a paternity dispute with his wife.

