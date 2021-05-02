Four killed in Nakuru house fire

A police officer is mourning the death of her three children, after a fire razed down her house in the Florex area, in Nakuru Town East.

The three children and a house help were burnt beyond recognition in the Sunday inferno, whose cause is yet to be established.

Nakuru Town East Deputy Sub County Police Commander Phanton Analo, told the Nation that the police officer, Mary Wandia, who is attached to Elemantaita Police Station, also lost property in the fire incident.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the fire may have been caused by a candle," said Mr Analo adding that investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

Ms Wandia, who was at work, was informed by neighbours about the incident, but by the time she arrived, she found the four had perished in the incident.

"The police officer rented the house about three days ago, I believe the nanny was trying to light a candle when the fire broke out,” said a neighbour Geoffrey Kamau.

Police officers and residents from Nakuru Central Police Station were among those who joined efforts to fight the fire.