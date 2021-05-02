Four killed in Nakuru house fire

Nakuru fire

A section of the rented house at Florex area,in Nakuru Town East,that caught fire. Three children and a house-help  perished in the fire incident.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara

A police officer is mourning the death of her three children, after a fire razed down her house in the Florex area, in Nakuru Town East.

