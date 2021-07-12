Chaos as MCAs allied to Wangamati and Wetangula clash in funeral

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati addresses mourners during a burial ceremony in Sitikho Village in Webuye on July 11, 2021. The function was marred by chaotic scenes after MCAs from rival camps clashed.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Trouble started when pro-Wangamati MCAs accused Sitikho MCA, Grace Sundukwa, of sabotaging the governor’s administration.
  • Reacting to the incident, Governor Wangamati said the confrontation was uncalled off.

A burial ceremony in Sitikho Village in Webuye was on Sunday marred by chaotic scenes as Members of Bungoma County Assembly from two rival camps engaged in a scuffle that temporarily halted function.

