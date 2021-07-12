Chaos as MCAs allied to Wangamati and Wetangula clash in funeral

A burial ceremony in Sitikho Village in Webuye was on Sunday marred by chaotic scenes as Members of Bungoma County Assembly from two rival camps engaged in a scuffle that temporarily halted function.

Hostilities between Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Ford Kenya party leader Senator Moses Wetangula once again took centre stage as MCAs allied to the two leaders turned the ceremony into a mudslinging contest.

Drama unfolded during the burial of Mama Selina Soita, the mother to former councilor Patroba Soita, an event that was attended by Wangamati.

Trouble started when pro-Wangamati MCAs accused Sitikho MCA, Grace Sundukwa, of sabotaging the governor’s administration.

The host MCA responded by lashing out at her critics, who she accused of misleading the governor.

“Governor, these MCAs who are following you around are not telling you the truth. They are misleading you. They should be committed to the affairs of their respective wards as mandated by voters. The role of MCAs is not acting as the governor's cheerleaders," charged Ford Kenya MCA.

Sitikho MCA, Grace Sundukwa, addresses mourners during a burial ceremony in Sitikho Village in Webuye on July 11, 2021. The function was marred by chaotic scenes after MCAs from rival camps clashed. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Sundukwa, a first time MCA, also accused the Deputy Governor Charles Ngome of using vulgar language in funerals.

“It’s disgraceful for a leader of the Deputy Governor’s stature to use vulgar language in public,” she said.

Her remarks sparked a heated exchanges as MCAs in the rival camp attempted to shout her down. Calm was only restored after police officers step in as the situation threatened to degenerate further.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Wangamati said the confrontation was uncalled off.

"I want to call upon these young elected leaders to respect one another and avoid causing drama in public functions. Even if you don't like me as a person, just respect the seat of the governor that I hold," he said.

Police officers restoring order during a burial ceremony in Sitikho Village in Webuye that was marred by chaotic scenes after MCAs from rival camps clashed.

He urged prospective aspirants in next year's General Elections to wait for the right time to throw their hats in the ring.

The governor further extended an olive branch to Ms Sundukwa by stating that his office is always open if she wishes to deliberate any matter with him.

Deputy Governor, Charles Ngome, on his part blamed the rising political temperatures in the county on sharp divisions among the MCAs.

"One thing that is spoiling Bungoma politics is that we have two political camps, one led by our Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and the other one led by Senator Moses Wetangula and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka," he said.