Bungoma county workers issue strike notice over salary arrears 

County Assembly of Bungoma

Past proceedings at the County Assembly of Bungoma. 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya County Government Workers Union has announced that Bungoma County government employees will down tools next week if they won’t have been paid their two-month salary arrears by then.

