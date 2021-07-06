Bungoma county workers issue strike notice over salary arrears 

The Kenya County Government Workers Union has announced that Bungoma County government employees will down tools next week if they won’t have been paid their two-month salary arrears by then.

Addressing the press in Bungoma town, the KCGWU branch chairman Evans Manyilila said that there is no way employees will continue working without salaries.

He called on governor Wycliffe Wangamati and the county assembly to solve their stalemate and pay workers.

“All employees will go on strike on 13th July if their salaries will not have been paid by then. We offer services and we are entitled to our salaries,” Manyilila said.

He also said that the union will instruct its members to paralyse all services in the event that they go on strike.

Delayed salaries

“We met with the deputy county secretary Isaac Mukenya and we agreed to meet on July 6 but I’m informed that the meeting has been postponed to 13 July,” he said.

Manyilila said the delayed salaries have subjected the employees to untold suffering, since they are unable to pay rent, buy food or pay school fees for their children.

“The impasse facing the county government is hurting county employees with the health workers already striking. Already banks are on our necks over loans and they are threatening us with unspecified action,” he said.

Last week when he appeared before the Senate, Governor Wangamati told the parliamentary committee that the county received Sh391 million for the month of May but was in need of more funds through the second supplementary budget to enable them clear the workers’ salary arrears.

At the same time, Bungoma County Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Situma last week said the funds crisis has made it difficult for them to procure essentials such as tissue papers and as well as paying electricity and water bills.