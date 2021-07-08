Wangamati accused of flouting Covid-19 protocols 

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati addresses mourners during a funeral fundraising exercise at Mitukuyu village in Webuye East Sub County on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

  • The government has imposed a 7pm-4am curfew in 13 Lake Region counties, which have recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections.
  • Last week, the Ministry of Health announced that 60 percent of Kenya’s new infections are now being reported in the western Kenya counties.

A civil society group in Bungoma County has taken issue with Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's violation of the government’s Covid-19 protocols during a public function that the county boss presided over last week.

