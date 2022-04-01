Magistrate caught in lodging with minor released on bond

Senior Principal magistrate James Ongondo has been released on Sh100,000 bond, coming just hours after he was arrested in Bomet County after being found in a lodging with an underage girl.

In court Friday, the prosecution requested to hold him for seven days to allow for investigations. However, the court in Bomet declined the request and released him on a personal bond.

He is set to appear in court on April 6, 2022.

Police busted him at the lodging following a tip from members of the public.

The magistrate was seized on Friday morning at a guest house in Kaplong trading centre, Bomet County.

Police collected bedsheets and other evidence from the room, they said in a statement. The suspect and the 17-year-old girl were taken to Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County for medical examinations.

Bomet County Police Commander Susan Seronei said: "The suspect is being held at the Sotik Police Station and will be processed for arraignment."

Mr Ongondo is said to have arrived at a bar in Kaplong and booked a room on Thursday at around 2pm. He was seen engaging in a drinking binge.