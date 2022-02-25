Man held for allegedly defiling daughters, son

Handcuffs

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County for defiling his children.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Police in Kirinyaga Country on Friday arrested a man for allegedly defiling his three children.  

