Man held for allegedly defiling daughters, son

Police in Kirinyaga Country on Friday arrested a man for allegedly defiling his three children.

The 52-year-old suspect was seized from his home at Gichugu area and locked up at Kianyaga Police Station for questioning.

Kirinyaga East sub-county police boss Anthony Wanjuu, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect will be charged in court after investigations are complete.

He said the government takes sexual offences seriously and the suspect must face the full force of the law should he be found guilty.

"The suspect has ruined the lives of his children and he must face the law," said Mr Wanjuu.

The man allegedly started abusing his two daughters and son aged between four and thirteen years after he separated with his wife in 2019.

However, early this week, the children narrated their ordeal to teachers who reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

"Teachers learnt of the children’s suffering in the hands of their father and alerted us," said Mr Wanjuu.

He said the children were taken to hospital where medical examinations revealed they had been defiled.

The police boss said the suspect had also infected the minors with sexually transmitted diseases.