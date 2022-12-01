Governor Barchok retains one CEC member, promotes chief officer in cabinet changes

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has retained one County Executive Committee (CEC) member in his cabinet, in the latest list of nominees whose names were sent to the assembly for vetting.

Two chief officers were retained, with one elevated to the position of CEC member.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the Medical Services and Public Health executive, was retained in the same position, the list forwarded to the assembly on Wednesday shows.

His name was missing from the list of seven nominees sent to the assembly on October 13.

This brings to three the number of CEC members retained by Prof Barchok, with Mr Andrew Kimutai Sigei retained earlier in the same position of Economic Planning and Finance executive.

Ms Juliah Jepchirchir Chepkuto was also retained in the position of executive for Trade, Energy, Tourism, Investment and Industry.

Both Mr Sigei and Ms Chepkuto were vetted and approved by the assembly for the positions, along with five new CEC members who have since been sworn into office.

Mr Joseph Terer, who was in charge of the Agriculture docket, is among those who did not return to the cabinet in the new changes, according to a statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Ezra Kirui.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Kirui said Mr Erick Kipkoech Ngetich, the chief officer for Public Works and Transport, was nominated for CEC member in the same department. He is the only chief officer who has climbed up the ladder in the cabinet in the last six years.

Mr Joseph Kipngeno Kirui, a new entrant, was nominated to head the Lands, Housing and Urban Planning docket, a position held in acting capacity by Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich.

Mr Simeon Langat, the acting county secretary, was nominated for the same position as Prof Barchok seeks to fully constitute his cabinet and roll out his development agenda.

The nominees for chief officer include Mr Erick Cheruiyot Langat (Devolution and Special Programmes), Mr Paul Mutai Kipkemoi (Trade, Energy, Tourism, Investment and Industry) and Mr Solomon Kimetto Kiprotich (Water, Sanitation, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change).

The others are Dr Kibet Sitienei (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries), Mr Erick Chepkwony (Cooperative Services), Ms Pauline Korir Chemutai (Gender Culture and Social Services) and Dr John Keter Kiprotich (Education and Vocational Training).

Ms Milcah Chepkoech, the chief officer for Economic Planning, was retained in the same position, with the docket expanded to include Finance, Economic Planning and ICT.

The new CEC members who have been sworn into office include Dr Benard Cheruiyot Tonui (Water, Sanitation, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change) and Mr Joseph Kipngetich Kirui (Administration, Public Service and Special Programmes).