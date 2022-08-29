Barchok vows to sack employees who campaigned against him

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has vowed to sack all county employees who campaigned against him ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In an uncharacteristically terse statement, Prof Barchok told officers who are dissatisfied with his leadership and administrative skills to tender their resignation letters immediately so they can be released from service or they will face the sack.

Addressing an estimated 5,000 workers at the incomplete Bomet IAAF stadium, Prof Barchok revealed that from this week, some employees serving on contract will receive a one-month notice before their services are terminated.

Prof Barchok secured a second term after garnering 158,898 votes against Chama Cha Mashinani party leader Isaac Ruto's 137,323, while Mr Benard Mutai (ANC) received 1,915 and Mr Andrew Towett (GP) 508.

“I will not be comfortable retaining on the payroll any officer who sabotaged my government. That I have to be honest with you. You will receive a one-month notice to avoid any legal backlash, then release you from service,” Prof Barchok announced.

He added: “I want all of you to know that this is the official and honest communication from my office and it comes from my heart. Nothing whatsoever will make me change my mind on that one.

“You will discover who Prof Barchok really is. I am a good person, but I can be very bad … Some of you are still in denial that I am in charge having been re-elected by the voters … I am sounding a warning to you that things will not be the same again.”

The governor said he had been patient with some of the employees ahead of the General Election, but that he had all along been taking notes, which he will be acting on moving forward.

“I heard so many stories about some of my junior, middle-level and senior employees. I did not act on them as I wanted to give everyone a fair hearing. Many times, I acted like a fool dealing with the cases and the individuals involved,” he told the shocked workers without entertaining feedback or questions.

“I am not a fool … You will never read my mind … Unfortunately, I have to release you in good faith. You will forgive me, but I am doing this in the interest of Bomet County.”

He said officers hired on permanent and pensionable terms, having gone through the County Public Service Board, will have disciplinary cases facing them fast-tracked so that they too could be removed from the payroll.

“We will fast-track the cases through the normal channels so that they can be released, as we seek to avoid any legal backlash. What I want to assure you here is that those particular officers will be relieved of their duties. There is no question or doubt about it,” the usually soft-spoken governor said in anger.

Prof Barchok confirmed what was already in the public domain for the last two years, that the health sector had been mismanaged, with lack of drugs in hospitals, absenteeism among medics and a general breakdown of services.

He said chronic absenteeism had hit the health and agriculture departments, with officers attending to their private businesses instead of serving the public.

“The most affected in service delivery is the health sector and I can report to you that some of those responsible have repeatedly failed to pick medical and non-medical supplies from stores even when the clearance had been given. Patients have as a result been forced to go without drugs in the facilities,” Prof Barchok said.

Senator Christopher Langat has been engaged in a three-year spat with Governor Barchok over alleged mismanagement of the health sector, with claims of lack of drugs and running water, patients sharing beds, torn beddings and clogged toilets.

The governor alleged that some officers in the agriculture department reported to their officers and claimed to be visiting farmers to offer extension services while in reality they retreated back to their own farms to supervise their private enterprises.

At the meeting attended by First Lady Selinah Barchok, Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich, acting County Secretary Simon Langat, County Attorney John Mark Langat, County Executive Committee (CEC) members, chief officers, heads of departments and junior officers from the five-sub counties of Bomet East, Bomet Central, Sotik, Chepalungu and Konoin, tense employees sat in their chairs as others applauded.

Prof Barchok told the employees that he did not hold a baraza for them ahead of the election to seek their support because he thought it was unnecessary, claiming a majority of them appeared to back his opponents.

He also put CECs and chief officers on notice, saying their jobs would be advertised immediately after ward reps are sworn in, orientation held for them and normal sittings start.

“The positions will be advertised and the current officers can re-apply for their positions. They will only be retained on merit, but those who performed below par will not stand a chance to serve in my current administration,” Prof Barchok revealed.

Prof Barchok took over from Dr Joyce Laboso, who succumbed to cancer complications at Nairobi Hospital on July, 29, 2019. He was then serving as Dr Laboso’s deputy.