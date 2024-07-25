Eileen Cherotich: Family cries for justice as boyfriend evades arrest, suspects released

Two suspects arrested in connection with the death of a Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) student have been released from custody.

Eileen Cherotich, a second-year human resources student at the institution, was found dead last week near the Eveready roundabout on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

She was returning home from a night out in Nakuru town in a vehicle with three other people.

According to Nakuru West Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigation Charles Kamau, the two suspects who were with the deceased were assisting detectives with investigations.

He said that after sending the file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), it was recommended that they be released as there was no evidence linking them to the death.

Braided hair was found at the scene where the body of Eileen Chorotich, 22, was dumped after she was allegedly stabbed twice and thrown from a moving vehicle. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation

According to Mr Kamau, detectives are on the trail of the main suspect, who is still at large.

"The two were taken to court and later released after no charges were laid against them. There was no evidence linking them. We are looking for the main suspect who was the boyfriend of the deceased," he said.

The slain student was buried on Wednesday, July 24, at her home in Ngainet village, Soiymet location, Bomet County.

The emotional send-off brought together family, neighbours, friends, fellow students and hundreds of mourners who gathered to bid farewell to the once-vibrant student.

The atmosphere at the funeral was thick with grief, and the service was held under a large tent erected on the family compound, where a coffin with her remains and a photograph of her smiling and full of life was placed at the front, surrounded by wreaths.

Her mother, Agnes Rotich, could not hold back her tears as the pain of losing a daughter in such a cruel way was evident on her face.

Ms Rotich addressed the mourners, with some relatives standing by her side as tears streamed down her cheeks.

She called on the authorities to conduct a speedy investigation into her daughter's death and arrest the main suspect.

"I thank everyone who has stood by us during this difficult time. It has been a hard time for me and the family. I used to wake up in the middle of the night and cry when I remembered my Eileen. I have now released her soul for God to do his part for us to get justice," she told the mourners.

"No parent should have to go through this nightmare. No parent should have to bury their child, especially in such cruel and unclear circumstances. She was not just my daughter, she was a friend," she added.

Cherotich's schoolmates, led by RVIST president Shadrak Langat, said the deceased was disciplined, dedicated to her studies and always willing to help others.

"She was very kind in school. There was never a day when she missed class; she was very disciplined. Her death has touched everyone in the country. We believe we will get justice," said Mr Langat.