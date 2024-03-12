Bomet mum recounts children’s final moments before their father butchered them

A grieving mother whose two children were killed by their father in Bomet County has narrated the events that led to the family’s tragic loss.

Naomi Chepkoech spoke on Monday in Kipkebe village during the burial of her son Lewis Kipng’eno Koech, 14, and two-year-old daughter Lulu Cheruto.

The two children were hacked to death by their father, Rober Kilel, in Silibwet, Bomet County last week.

Kilel’s body, and those of eight-year-old niece Abigael Cherono and 16-year-old house help Sharon Chepkoech, the other victims of the bloody assault, are preserved at Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting burial.

The couple’s eldest son – Moses Koech – who was in another house in the compound when he heard distress calls from his siblings – survived the attack.

Ms Chepkoech narrated the events of what had initially appeared to be an ordinary day for the family during the school half-term break.

Ms Naomi Chepkoech (centre), the mother the two of children who were murdered by their father, join family members in a song during the funeral on March 11, 2024 at Kipkebe village in Bomet County. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

As usual, the children started the day by performing house chores.

She also recounted how her husband had arrived home after being away for three days and visited the shop she operated at Silibwet trading centre.

Her husband had insisted that he needed her presence at home, but she declined to leave the premises as it was a market day with many customers demanding her attention.

Unbeknown to her that decision is perhaps what saved her life. Her husband then proceeded to their homestead, a short distance away, where he committed the heinous crime.

Ms Chepkoech told the mourners she was trying to come to terms with the reality of violently losing her two children at the hands of a man she shared her life with.

“The pain is profound as we mourn the loss of both of them – Lewis and Lulu – their absence is deeply felt, and the echoes of their laughter continue to resonate in our hearts. Though the loss is so painful, we take solace in the assurance that we will meet again,” she said.

The grieving mother also shared stories of happiness and sadness as well as the family’s triumph over adversity and even joined choir members from her local Seventh Day Adventist Church in singing praise and worship songs.

While sorrow of the tragedy permeated the air, Ms Lesigon shared Lewis’s commitment as a young Christian and beacon of faith, love, responsibility and the assurance that his legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew him.

Lewis Kipngeno, one of four children suspected to have been murdered by their father in Kipkebe village, Bomet County, is pictured here. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“From the moment he entered our lives, I held immense hopes for him and exceeded every expectation. His sense of responsibility and commitment to his duties was evident from a tender age, a testament to the remarkable person he became,” she mourned.

“He was not just a committed young Christian, but a beacon of faith, hero to our family, loving son, and brother to his siblings. His influence extended beyond our home, touching the lives of those around him.”

Paying tribute to her departed daughter, she remembered Lulu’s vibrant and caring nature, lamenting the deep void left by her untimely departure.

“My daughter has departed this earthly realm prematurely. Her warmth and caring nature touched all of us, leaving a void that only her love could have filled. Our hearts are heavy, but we find comfort in memories of the joy, laughter, and excitement she brought into our lives,” she said.

Speakers at the burial urged the community to find strength in faith and encouraged dialogue to prevent similar tragedies.

Politicians, led by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, set aside politics to join in mourning and condoling with the grief-stricken widow and family.

Post-mortem examination reports showed Lulu and Lewis sustained multiple cuts to the spine and across the jaw from the assault on March 1. Lewis bled out and died where his father attacked him at 7:50pm.

Police Inspector Evans Imokol (centre) joins members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) choir in a song on March 11, 2024 during the funeral of the two children who were murdered by their father. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Kilel, who was popularly known as Simini, later died by suicide at his parents’ home in the neighbouring Kipkoy village.

Mr Justus Nyanyuki, the Parents Association representative at Nyambaria High School where Lewis was a student, eulogised him as a “disciplined, God-fearing, student leader who set a good example for others who looked up to him.”

Police Inspector, Evans Ikomol, said investigations into the incident are ongoing even though the assailant and his victims are deceased.