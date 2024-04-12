Bomet gang rape: How group's fallout led to release of video filmed in December 2023

The shocking Bomet gang rape video circulating on social media was filmed four months ago, and released by a suspect on the run for another recent crime.

The suspect, who fled to Nairobi after learning that police were on his trail, released the video as revenge against his accomplices, according to police investigations and insiders.

However, it's unclear whether the suspects in the video are involved in the crime for which the main suspect is wanted.

At the time of going to press, the victim had not yet been located by police to take a statement.

The incident took place in the Chebanyiny area of Olbutyo, Kongasis ward, Bomet County.

Police say the suspects, who were from a drinking spree that started at Kapkwen trading centre, were also under the influence of sexual energy-enhancing drugs.

The Bomet County Police Commander, Mr Robinson Ndiwa, confirmed the arrest of seven suspects and ongoing investigations.

"Two of the suspects who have been arrested and positively identified are Anderson Mutai, 38, and Weldon Sigei, 21," Mr Ndiwa said on Thursday.

Mr Ndiwa said the matter was not reported when it happened and it took everyone by surprise when it came to light, adding that it was a serious matter that would be dealt with according to the law.

Police are tracking down the woman to record her statement in connection with the crime she suffered at the hands of the men, whose actual number has not been established but is believed to be more than six.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the victim was lured to the house after a night of drinking by one of the suspects, who invited his friends to commit the crime and recorded it on his mobile phone.

Perpetrator on the run

The faces of some of the gang members are clearly visible in the video, while others are obscured, with the videographer's lower body showing the jacket, trousers and shoes he was wearing at the time.

Mr Edwin Barusei, the Kongasis local chief, confirmed that the perpetrator was on the run, but police were closing in on him and other suspects were being sought.

Also read: The pastor who ordered militia members to defile babies

"It is true that the suspect, who is being sought for another crime, has fled the area and is believed to have released the video to expose his associates in the shocking criminal activity. Apparently, he did not want to go down alone for the other crime," Mr Barusei said in an interview.

One of the suspects is said to have been shocked to realise that he participated in the crime while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and that he did not realise the magnitude of the crime, including the fact that it was a gang rape.

Elders, leaders, the clergy, women and human rights activists have condemned the incident and demanded drastic action against the suspects.

By all means

“By all means, the perpetrators of this act against the woman must be punished to send a strong signal to would-be perpetrators to desist from subjecting their victims to such criminal acts,” Ms Irene Cherotich Terer, a youth leader and businesswoman said.

Ms Terer went on: “It is sad that in this era and age, with the risk of exposure of one to risks of contracting life-threatening diseases, such an abhorrent incident can be witnessed in a community known to respect and protect the dignity of women.”

“I am calling on women rights organisations including Fida to take up the matter and provide legal representation, human rights and women rights organisations and other stakeholders to team up with us in seeking to ensure the victim gets medication and counselling” Ms Cherotich said.

The chairman of the Kipsigis Myoot Council of Elders, Richard Ngeno, condemned the incident, saying sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is barbaric and should be punished to deter others from engaging in similar crimes.

“It is shocking that the suspects committed the crime, recorded it on video and shared it. Apart from the law taking its course, this can only invite a curse against the suspects, which is the last option in the tradition of the Kipsigis community” Mr Ngeno said.

Airtight case

Ms Lilah Siele, a community leader in Bomet, said the police should do everything in their power to ensure that they have an airtight case that will bring conviction to the suspects and justice to the victim.

“It is quite disturbing to note that gang rape cases still exist in modern society with the perpetrators callous enough to record and post the criminal act on social media platforms. The sex pests should be put behind bars,” Ms Siele said.

Ms Rose Chepkirui Kositany, a leader in Bomet East constituency, said society must protect women and not subject them to such diabolical acts.

“The physical and psychological torture subjected to the victim should invite the highest form of punishment. Releasing the suspects back to society would pose a danger to the victim and other women,” Ms Kositany said.

“We shudder to imagine that there are other victims whose ordeal was not recorded or the incident reported to the authorities. The police should get to the bottom of this matter and deal firmly with the suspects” Ms Kositany said.

Ms Linet Chepkorir, the Bomet Woman Representative said the incident was a “very unfortunate attack against a helpless woman in what appears to be a premeditated crime”.