Seven suspects arrested in Bomet gang-rape incident caught on video

Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the gang rape of a woman in Bomet County, an incident captured in a viral video that has shocked the country.

Despite the victim's pleas for mercy, the attackers, led by the person filming, continued their assault.

“Following the circulation of pornography video (of an incident) purported to have taken place at Chebanyiny village of Kimaya sub-location (Kongasis civic ward of Chepalungu constituency)…police officers together with the area chief and nyumba kumi elders, conducted an operation in the said area and managed to arrest seven suspects,” a police report seen by the Nation states.

“The suspects have been placed in police custody for interrogation and miscellaneous application (in court) to enhance further investigations,” the police report states.

Chepalungu sub-county police commander Phanton Analo confirmed the incident and said two of the suspects had been positively identified.

He said the matter was being investigated by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Similar incident months ago

This incident follows a similar incident months ago in the Sigor area, which also attracted widespread attention and condemnation.

Community outrage has been palpable, with demands for stern action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such atrocities from happening again.

Ms Caroline Kirui, a human and women's rights activist in Bomet described the incident as shocking and stressed the need for decisive action to ensure justice for the victim and deter future crimes.

Ms Kirui said the unfortunate incident should be used to send a strong message to would-be rapists and defilers in the region that the law will catch up with them and they will be made to answer for their crimes.

Recently, a 17-year-old girl, Sharon Chelangat, was gang-raped and left for dead near Silibwet police station.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries 10 days later in hospital, highlighting the serious consequences of such violence.