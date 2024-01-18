Boda boda rider charged after Korogocho gang rape

A 29-year-old boda boda rider has been charged with various offences following accusations that he, alongside three other suspects who are still at large, accosted and stabbed a woman several times then sexually assaulted her after she became unconscious.

A Makadara court heard that Daniel Macharia Mwangi and the other suspects acted contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, when they attacked EMM at around 3am on January 3 as she walked home in Korogocho, Nairobi.

Mwangi also faced another count of committing an indecent act of intentionally and unlawfully touching EMM’s private parts in violation of Section 11 (1) of the Act.

He was also charged with assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to EMM contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code. He is accused of injuring EMM.

The court heard that EMM, 30, was walking home when she was confronted by four men, three of whom were known to her, Mwangi allegedly being one of them.

They continued assaulting her while dragging her down. One of them drew a knife and stabbed her several times and she at some point became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at the Mama Lucy Hospital in Embakasi.

Police officers who had launched investigations after learning of the incident visited her at the hospital and she told them that she could recall three of her attackers and recorded her statement from her hospital bed.

Police arrested Mwangi after EMM identified him. He denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora.

Gesora granted him a Sh200,000 and alternative Sh150,000 bail.

The case will be mentioned on March 18 before hearing starts on July 9.

An eyewitness and a Mama Lucy Hospital doctor are among prosecution witnesses.