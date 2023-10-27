Two men charged with gang-raping woman they found stranded in Nairobi CBD

Two men who allegedly gang-raped a woman they found stranded in Nairobi's Central Business District have been charged at the Makadara law courts.

Vincent Nyongesa and Emmanuel Wanjala were charged with gang-raping AC at a store along Mfangano Lane in downtown Nairobi on October 24. The accused work as porters in the area.

AC had travelled from Bomet County to visit her friend who lives in Utawala, Nairobi, and arrived at around 3pm. However, she ran out of money and did not have the Sh100 bus fare to Utawala.

She asked strangers for help before being approached by the two men who offered to give her the bus fare.

Nyongesa allegedly took AC to the store along Mfangano Street where he sleeps at night with other people, including his co-accused.

He allegedly bought AC food and left her in the store to rest. AC asked for the bus fare but he told her to wait until 8pm when he would receive payment.

Nyongesa left her in the store and went to work, leaving her with his phone to keep her busy while he worked.

He returned to the store at around 11pm and found AC still in the store with others, and told her that they should go to sleep as it was late.

Nyongesa prepared the bedding and told AC to sleep on the mattress spread out on the floor. Wafula returned and found them in the store, in the space he shared with Nyongesa.

The two men allegedly took turns raping her while covering her mouth, and she suffered an injury to her lips as she struggled with them. AC tried to call for help after realising that the door to the store was already closed, but the two men allegedly threatened her.

A security guard later knocked on the door.

The two suspects allegedly threw away the condoms they had used before they opened the door and the security guard ordered AC to come out of the store.

The guard locked the two men inside the store after AC told him that they had raped her. He then escorted her to Kamukunji police station where she filed a complaint.

Police officers visited the scene, arrested the two suspects and recovered evidence. AC was taken to a mission hospital where she was examined and treated.

Nyongesa and Wafula denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga.