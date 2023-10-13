Tout who allegedly boasted of wearing his rape victim's jacket denies charges

A tout who forcibly dragged a woman into an abandoned roadside stall where he allegedly raped her and robbed her of a jacket, a mobile phone and Sh2,000 at knife point and then wore the jacket as he fled is facing charges of rape and violent robbery.

Saiki Junior, 47, is accused of raping MM while threatening to stab her in the stomach with a knife.

The defendant was also charged with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with an adult. The suspect is also charged with robbery with violence.

He is accused of robbing MM of her mobile phone valued at Sh12,000 and Sh2,000 in cash on September 25 in Kayole, Nairobi, after allegedly raping her.

Junior is said to have used violence against MM during the alleged robbery, which took place at 1am.

MM had left her home to buy drugs after her child fell ill when she met Junior at Kayole junction on Kangundo road.

The accused allegedly confronted her and demanded to talk to her, but she kept her distance and told him to address her from where he was.

Junior, however, approached her and pulled out a knife with which he allegedly threatened to stab MM if she raised an alarm, grabbed her and pulled her away from the road into a stall where he is accused of committing the heinous acts.

He later put on MM's jacket, which contained the cash and phone, and walked away. The complainant raised an alarm after the suspect had walked some distance and a woman came out of a hotel and met Junior, but he also threatened her.

MM informed members of the public that the jacket Junior was wearing belonged to her, but they did not intervene to help her retrieve the items. They told her to report to the Kayole police station.

Junior went to a hotel in one of the stalls and started bragging that the jacket he was wearing belonged to a woman he had raped recently, and a woman at the makeshift hotel confronted him.

But the accused allegedly assaulted her and she filed a report at the Kayole police station, which led to the suspect's arrest.

Junior was charged with assaulting the woman as investigations into the robbery and rape continued, and he pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

However, Junior did a U-turn and denied the charges after learning that the police were prepared to charge him with robbery and rape.

He was brought to Makadara from the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison where he had been remanded and charged again with raping and robbing MM.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts.

Police were ordered to take the suspect to the Government Chemist for DNA testing as part of the final stages of investigations into the rape.

Ms Gichobi released the suspect on a Sh300,000 bond but remanded him in custody at Kayole police station pending the DNA test.