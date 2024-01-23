Bomet family seeks help to bring home body of ex-athlete who died in Mexico

The family of a retired Kenyan athlete, who died in Mexico last December, has appealed for help to bring the body home for burial.

Josephat Kibet Ngetich, who hailed from Taabet village in Bomet County, died while attempting to rescue his employer's dog from a dam.

According to police in Mexico, Ngetich's body was retrieved on December 14, 2023, at 12:03pm after it was found floating on the dam.

A Kenyan birth certificate and a passport, that were recovered from the deceased, indicated that he was born in Kiplelji village, Bomet Central Constituency on February 6, 1986.

Despite efforts to organise a fundraiser, the family has fallen short of the funds needed to bring Ngetich's body back home.

Mr Nicholas Rono, a businessman involved in addressing the matter, has reached out to the Mexican Embassy in Nairobi and the government of Kenya for assistance on behalf of the bereaved family.

“We are hopeful that the government will hear our plea since the family does not have the means to bring home the body. A fundraiser which was held did not net the required amount of money for freight services,” said Rono.

Nominated Senator Joyce Korir has similarly appealed to the government to help the family, which is now worried that the Mexican authorities may dispose the body if they fail to claim it.

“We have an issue that requires your attention, of a family whose son died in Mexico, but there is not enough money for air freight to Kenya for burial in line with Kipsigis traditions. We are urging you to intervene on this matter,” Ms Korir told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of Mzee Philiph Kipsigei Langat Tonui, father to Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, on January 15, at Kapsio village in Chepalungu Constituency.

Ms Korir, a commissioner with the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) said local leaders, led by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, had raised funds to assist the family, but it still fell short of the Sh3 million required to meet the flight and burial expenses.

However, the Deputy President did not publicly respond to the matter when he addressed the mourners.

Mr Abraham Koech, the acting chief for Chesoen Location, appealed for assistance from all well-wishers on behalf of the family.

“Without the support of well-wishers, it will be impossible for the family to bring the body home for burial,” Mr Koech said.

Deputy Speaker of Bomet County Assembly Leonard Rotich, who is also the Chesoen Ward Member of the County Assembly, said it was unfortunate that the former athlete died while struggling to fend for his family back in Kenya.

“Unfortunately, this is the fifth case for a resident of Bomet county to die abroad at the prime of their lives. We need to address the issue of welfare of Kenyans studying or working abroad to curb the cases of deaths whose causes are not clear” Mr Rotich said.

Ngetich, who was 37 years old at the time of his death, retired from athletics 14 years ago following a leg injury he sustained in 2006. The injury did not heal to enable him to participate in active competitions.

According to family members, Ngetich had not been to Kenya in the last 17 years after he reportedly failed to renew his travel documents, which expired while he was in Mexico.

His widow, Janet, who is a mother of three, said her late husband left Kenya on October 27, 2007, when she was two months pregnant with their last-born child but had not returned since.

“Our main mode of communication has been through video calls, the last of which was on November 17, 2023. He had promised to return to Kenya. Little did we know he was to die soon,” Mrs Ngetich said.

Meanwhile, at Ngetich's home, a collection of his medals, trophies and commendations are gathering dust in his sitting room, with the family members seemingly oblivious of their value.

Several loose photos showing the former athlete in action at the prime of his career are scattered all over the tables in the sitting room, for the mourners to view.

A few of the photos have been framed and hung on the wall of the semi-permanent house.

The deceased participated in road races and 3,000m steeplechases, according to available information.

He mainly competed in South America, particularly in Mexico, according to available records held by the World Athletics.

In 2005, he won the Monterrey Half Marathon in a time of 1:04:57 and retained the title the following year in a time of 1:03:10.

He also won the Saltillo Coahuila Half Marathon held in Saltillo on June 12, 2005, posting a time of 1:04:24 and retained the title the following year when he clocked 1:03:49.