Kisumu teacher stabbed to death in her house

The lifeless body of a teacher was found lying in a pool of blood in her house at Oboch market in Kisumu County on Monday afternoon.

Ms Bridget Ochieng' is suspected to have been stabbed to death by a man believed to be her husband following a domestic dispute. Neighbours found the teacher's body lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Upon discovering what had happened, a mob descended on the suspect with crude weapons before the police came to his rescue.

According to Mr Dawin Orina, the Upper Nyakach Division Assistant County Commissioner, the suspect, was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries from the mob's beating.

Mr Orina said they were already investigating what could have led to the killing of the teacher.

"We are holding the suspect and will make him reveal what exactly happened and whether there were other accomplices so that they face the full wrath of the law," Mr Orina said.

Ms Ochieng was a teacher at Obwolo Mixed Secondary School in Nyakach sub-County.

The killing of the teacher adds to a long list of femicides reported across the country in recent weeks.

Mr Zablon Awange, executive secretary of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), Kisumu branch, condemned the killing.

"As Kuppet, we are saddened by this latest case of gender-based violence against teachers. Let the police bring the killers to book," said Mr Awange.