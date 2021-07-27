Fury as 10-year-old girl allegedly defiled by uncle succumbs to injuries

Her woes started three years ago when her uncle started defiling her, warning of dire consequences if she reported the crime.

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The minor’s family is demanding justice and has appealed to the police and relevant authorities to arrest the suspect they say took advantage of the girl due to her poor background.

A 10-year-old girl from Barwessa in Baringo North, who was allegedly defiled by her 50-year-old uncle, has succumbed to her injuries.

