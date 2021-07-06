Sexual violence
Courtesy

Bomet

Prime

How kangaroo courts in Kuresoi are aiding sex pests ruin minors 

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most defilement and rape cases are ended prematurely by parents, chiefs, their assistants and elders in informal courts.
  • There have been numerous reports of elders and locally formed committees resolving rape and defilement cases with the perpetrators left to walk scot-free.

On March 17 this year, Beatrice (not her real name) was defiled by a 25-year-old man from a neighbouring village.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Policewoman suspected of colleague’s murder kills another man

  2. Police arrest suspect after murder of KMTC student

  3. Court halts Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

  4. Court extends order stopping execution of Vihiga budget

  5. Tana residents panic as Covid-19 cases spike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.