Farhiya Hussein I Nation Media Group

Here rapists are fined Sh50, 000 but elders share dirty cash

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

It is five o’clock in the evening in Garissa County. The sun is dipping below the horizon, and a girl is sitting outside her family’s house gazing in one direction.

