Bandits plan to return to hideouts in the pretext of herding, says CS Kindiki

Bandits who had been reintegrated into local communities have started returning to their hideouts after months of relative calm.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that bandits who had been flushed out of their hiding places are now planning more attacks.

During his tour of the Kiserian, Sinon, and Kapindasum areas in Baringo South on Monday, Prof Kindiki said that while the security operation that was rolled out earlier this year had borne fruit, intelligence shows the criminals were plotting a return to the areas.

“We flushed out all the criminals that were hiding in Arabal Ng’elecha and Korkoron hills and Tandare valley. However, we have received reports that they are now plotting to return to the areas in the name of looking for water and pasture due to the dry spell,” the CS said.

“I want to state categorically that all those areas gazetted as disturbed and under security operation remain as such and no one should set foot there. Anyone who (sic) will be found in the said areas will be treated as a criminal and will be dealt with accordingly,” he added.

The CS on July 25, 2023 visited Elgeyo-Marakwet, with bandits said to be hiding in Kamologon forest on the border of the county and West Pokot and the highlands. The Nation has established that security personnel are reluctant to pursue bandits deep into Kamologon because the area is vast, has rugged rocky terrain and no telephone coverage.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, the attacks in June and July are attributed to bandits who are hiding in Kamologon forest.

“We are thankful for the relative calm which has since returned to the Kerio Valley region and we applaud the government for the efforts made so far in restoring order,” he said. “But another scenario is unfolding in the highlands and should urgently be given attention. Bandits have retreated to Kamologon forest and the government should move with speed and flush them out.”

The governor said he had notified Prof Kindiki of the latest developments and urged him to turn his lens on the few criminals who want to claw back the peace gains made so far.

“One of my petitions concerned locals and their leaders who have resolved to have a KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) camp established in Kamologon area, to ensure the criminals are dealt with with the force they deserve,” he said.

In Baringo South, Prof Kindiki announced on Monday that he will gazette Ruko conservancy at the border of the sub-county and Tiaty East sub-county as disturbed and dangerous following an invasion by armed criminals disguised as herders.

“There are some herders from the neighbouring community targeting to invade Ruko conservancy in Baringo South. No livestock will be allowed to graze there and tonight I am going to gazette the area as disturbed and dangerous,” he said.

On February 13, the government declared Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and Laikipia counties as disturbed and dangerous and mapped out areas that were then put under a security operation. On March 12, select villages in more than six counties affected by banditry were declared dangerous and added to the operation, which involves KDF, National Police Reservists, Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Unit and the General Service Unit.

His latest instructions to security agencies are to repulse anyone pretending to be a herdsman trying to access disturbed areas.

“Whether they are hundreds or thousands, they must be taken back to where they are coming from,” the CS said. “Over the years, we have experienced the same problem during the onset of the dry season. Some individuals posing as herders invade neighbouring communities and end up wreaking havoc by killing and stealing from them. If there is no rain in their homes, then there is no rain where they are moving to as well.”

He instructed the Baringo security team led by County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa not to “entertain a reversal of the gains we have made in this area”.

Prof Kindiki promised to deploy more reservists to the border villages to assist in the rehabilitation of locals who had been displaced from their homes.

To improve governance, the CS said more administrative units will be gazetted in Baringo North and Baringo South.

“The State is also targeting to set up more irrigation schemes in the disturbed areas so that during the dry season, locals continue farming uninterrupted. This will boost food security and avoid over-reliance on food aid,” the CS said.