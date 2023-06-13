Bandits kill five people in Meru, steal 100 cattle

Five people, including two national police reservists, have been killed by bandits in Mutuati, Igembe North in Meru County.

County Commissioner Fred Ndunga said the bandits, suspected to be from Samburu County, raided Njaruine village and stole more than 100 cattle.

"Police are pursuing the bandits and we will give you more details later," he said.

A police source said that more than 70 morans attacked the village on Monday night and killed one person.

Three more people were killed on Tuesday morning, he said.

"As we speak, officers from Meru, Isiolo and Samburu have been mobilised and are pursuing the bandits," the officer said, adding that Igembe North police commander Joseph Chesire was leading the operation.

Promised action

In a telephone interview, the area Member of Parliament Julius Taitumu said he had held a meeting with Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who promised action.

"The IG and Interior CS Kithuri Kindiki have assured me that security will be beefed up. But this time round we want action and security agents should walk the talk," he said.

Several injured people were rushed to Mutuati Level Four Hospital for treatment.

Residents who thronged the hospital called on the government to beef up security in the area and flush out the bandits.