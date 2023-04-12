Bandits kill herder, injure three in fresh attack in Baringo

Bandits on Wednesday shot dead a herder and injured three others in a fresh attack in the volatile Kiserian village in Baringo South.

The raiders also made away with livestock in the 9am attack, Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu confirmed.

The death brings to five the number of people killed in the troubled Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties in the past month.

The areas are among those singled out by the State as disturbed and dangerous and are currently under a security operation by joint security forces.

The Baringo South attack happened hours after twin night attacks by bandits at Kalemngorok Centre in Turkana South sub-county that left a bandit and a two-year-old child dead.

In the latest incident, Lpadayan Leparkitore, 30, was in the company of other herders, driving their livestock to the grazing fields when they were

ambushed near the dreaded Bartalo Hill by an unknown number of armed criminals who shot at them before taking away the animals.

"The herder was shot in the head and he died on the spot,” said Mr Dickson Kateiya, a villager.

His companions managed to escape, but later pursued the attackers who had driven the stolen livestock towards Ruko conservancy, bordering Tiaty and Baringo South sub-counties, said Mr Kateiya.

It is during the pursuit that three herders were injured by the raiders.

"The herders who were pursuing the bandits were attacked deep in the bushes in the deserted Ruggus village. As we speak, a boat from the Ruko conservancy has been sent to ferry them to the Kiserian health centre, through Lake Baringo for first aid," he told the Nation.

Baringo County Police Commander confirmed the incident.