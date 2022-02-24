90s oldies song crowns UhuRuto breakup

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

The popular Kikuyu benga song “Reke Tumamwo” (let us part ways), took a political dimension during the Sagana III meeting on Wednesday as President Uhuru Kenyatta took head-on his Deputy William Ruto, dismissing him as an untrustworthy person not fit to lead Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.