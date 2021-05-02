12 governors risk charges in Covid-19 funds misuse probe

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu addresses journalists outside the Kisumu County Assembly on March 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 12 governors could be charged over how they spent Sh7.7 billion Covid-19 funds received during the early months of the pandemic as agencies start to investigate massive irregularities revealed by the Auditor General.

