Audit: North Rift counties misused Covid-19 funds

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu addresses journalists outside the Kisumu County Assembly on March 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • Trans Nzoia irregularly awarded a tender of Sh3 million from county funds for the supply of medical equipment, contrary to the Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

North Rift counties are on the spot on claims of misusing funds set aside to fight Covid-19 as they grapple with shortage of facilities to manage the third wave of the pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Body of man who drowned while taking selfie found

  2. Lamu fishermen arraigned for using prohibited gear 

  3. City Hall workers’ medical insurance restored

  4. By-elections that turned into Covid superspreader events

  5. PRIME The problem with Liwatoni floating bridge

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.