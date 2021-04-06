File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Treasury to increase Sh9 trillion debt ceiling by June as Kenyans riot over new loans

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury is getting ready to present its request to parliament to increase the debt ceiling above Sh9 trillion, even as Kenyans went online to protest the insatiable appetite for loans by the Jubilee Administration.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kenya Airways suspends Nairobi-UK passenger flights

  2. PRIME Dead insurers crawl out of their graves

  3. CMA punishes Real People bosses over bond misuse

  4. PRIME Treasury to increase Sh9 trillion debt ceiling by June

  5. MPs want EACC to probe Treasury cash management bid to Oracle

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.