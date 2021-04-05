Ukur Yatani
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Puzzle of Sh1.2trn loans borrowed during Covid year

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

 Kenya has increased its public debt by more than Sh1 trillion in the year of Covid-19 pandemic after the government received the first instalment of the latest Sh257 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last week.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. NSE blue chips bleed in fresh lockdown, curfew

  2. PRIME Puzzle of Sh1.2trn Covid-year loans 

  3. Going cashless: Comparison between Kenya and Sweden

  4. Ministry, BAT agree on nicotine product

  5. How I started my media company with Sh40,000

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.