Tourism players anticipate rebound in international arrivals

Tourism CS Najib Balala. Tourism stakeholders at the Coast have condemned his proposal  to privatise national reserves and game parks.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Tourism industry players are optimistic about a rebound amid a pandemic following the arrival of more than 300,000 international visitors in the first half of this year.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME General rules on livestock vaccine use

  2. Tourism players anticipate rebound in international arrivals

  3. PRIME These berries keep me off financial blues

  4. World Emoji Day: Kenyans have chosen joy and love

  5. PRIME Trouble shooting biogas unit problems 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.