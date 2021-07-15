Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Changing weather patterns disrupt wildebeest migration in Mara-Serengeti region

Wildebeests

A herd of wildebeest in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve on July 7, 2021. They are the first batch to cross from the Serengeti, kicking off the peak tourist season in the Mara. 

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Rehabilitation of Mau complex expected to reverse changes.
  • The animals are increasingly spending less time in Maasai Mara.

Erratic weather patterns brought about by global warming are impacting wildebeest migration patterns in the Mara-Serengeti ecosystem, scientists have warned.

