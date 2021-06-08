Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Why Ukur Yatani’s Sh3.6trn budget will be a tough balancing act

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Ambassador Ukur Yatani will be on a tight rope as he reads his second budget this Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. How a simple haircut inspired dentist to start beauty venture

  2. PRIME How female riders are shattering stereotypes

  3. Meet Shosh, the carpenter of Karai

  4. PRIME The landmines in Yatani's Sh3.6 trillion budget

  5. Hoteliers bank on Safari Rally to rev up business

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.