Explain counties cash delay, Senate asks Yatani

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The National Treasury is yet to disburse more than Sh66 billion to counties in both equitable share and conditional grants.
  • The Council of Governors has constantly questioned the delays and pleaded with the Treasury to speed up disbursements.


The National Treasury has promised to release funds owed to counties by the end of this month even as a Senate team summoned Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to appear before it next Tuesday to explain the cash hold-up. 

