Tech giants clamp down on Russia state-linked news 

A view of the cars which were destroyed by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022.
Photo credit: Genya Savilov / AFP

By AFP

What you need to know:

  • Facebook's parent Meta said it would be restricting access in the European Union to RT and Sputnik
  • Twitter said it would put warnings on tweets sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media

Tech firms from Facebook to TikTok and Microsoft moved Monday to curb the reach of Russian state-linked news outlets, which stand accused of pushing misinformation about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

