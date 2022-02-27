Ukraine launches website for Russians to find killed soldiers

Smoke rises from a Russian tank in UKraine

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on a roadside in Lugansk region on February 26, 2022. Ukrainian authorities have launched a website to help Russian families track down soldiers who have been killed or captured fighting in Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country. 

Photo credit: Anatolii Stepanov | AFP

By  AFP

Kyiv

