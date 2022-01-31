Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after misinformation row

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also flagged concerns over misinformation on Spotify

Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to facts about the pandemic, after artists including Neil Young pulled their songs from the platform in anger at misinformation.

