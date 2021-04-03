News

Prime

Debunking misinformation about 5G and Covid-19

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Since we published our first article about Safaricom's launch of 5G in Kenya last Friday, we have received thousands of concerns in our emails and social media accounts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 20

  2. Covid-19: Kenya retaliates after UK travel ban

  3. UK bans travellers from Kenya over Covid-19

  4. Canal Authority says Suez backlog cleared

  5. Somali leaders in make-or-break elections meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.