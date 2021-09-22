Netflix launches first-of-its-kind free plan in Kenya

Netflix, the US-based entertainment giant, says it has launched a new free first-of-its-kind Android mobile plan in Kenya.

The product, it says, will allow users to watch a limited selection of its catalogue, including full seasons of select television shows.

The streaming company said that beginning this week, the new ad-free plan will give users the option to sign up without having to enter any payment information, though they’ll need to verify that they’re 18 or older and will still need to submit an email address to create a login.

Users who enjoy it can then choose to upgrade to a paid subscription – allowing them to unlock all premium content and the option to watch Netflix on computers and TV.

The strategy by the American company is aimed at sparking growth in the key African market.

In a statement, Cathy Conk, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, said that it’s the first time the streaming giant has offered a free product option.

“At Netflix, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the suspense of Blood & Water, the romance of Bridgerton, and the adventure of Army of the Dead. Now we’re giving audiences in Kenya the chance to experience these stories for themselves — completely free of charge,” she said.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” Netflix director of product innovation Cathy Conk wrote in a post on the website. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well.”

According to a report by Reuters, Netflix has been investing in the African market with new programmes based in the continent such as Jiva! and Queen Sono.

Roughly a quarter of its library will be included in the free plan, and users on this tier will be able to watch entire seasons of shows.

Netflix has experimented with free-to-stream content before in an attempt to woo new subscribers. It previously made some of its content available on YouTube, for example, and the company experimented with a free-to-watch portal with a small selection of titles after it permanently axed its free trial period in the US.

Last year, Netflix offered up the first episode of Stranger Things and the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before were briefly offered free to view via browsers.

HBO Max, the standalone streaming platform ran by the US network with the same name, also killed its free trial ahead of Wonder Woman 1984’s day-and-date release on the service. It has similarly experimented with offering limited episodes for free to boost subscriber numbers.

Netflix’s free Android plan for users in Kenya launched Monday and will continue rolling out over the coming weeks.

“We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full, paid subscription,” said Ms Conk.